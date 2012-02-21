Feb 21 Exelon Corp's
1,130-megawatt Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania shut for a refueling outage on Monday, the company
said in a statement.
"During the outage, trained technicians will be installing
new adjustable speed drives on Unit 1's massive core circulating
pumps," Exelon said.
Nearly one-third of the reactor's fuel will be replaced and
workers will perform cabling upgrades on the unit along with
other equipment upgrades, safety inspections and plant
improvements, the company said.
The unit normally shuts for refueling for about a month.
However, the upgrades could possibly lead to a longer outage.
The reactor last shut for refueling from about March 22 to
April 13, 2010, and is on a 24-month refueling cycle.
Meanwhile, Limerick 2 was operating at full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
COUNTY: Montgomery
TOWN: Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of
Philadelphia
OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear
OWNER(S): Exelon Corp
CAPACITY: 2,264 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1969 - Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon)
selects the site
1974 - Construction starts following community protests
and other delays
1984 - Unit 1 starts producing power
1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1989 - Unit 2 starts producing power
1990 - Unit 2 enters service
2011 - Exelon plans to file with the NRC for 20-year
extensions of the original 40-year operating
licenses
2024 - Unit 1 license expires
2029 - Unit 2 license expires