HOUSTON, April 30 Exxon Mobil Corp said the shut North Line Pipeline was not immediately affecting the company's 502,000 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge refinery on Monday.

Exxon shut the North Line on Saturday night after a pressure drop. A leak of an estimated 1,900 barrel of crude was subsequently found near Torbert, Louisiana.

The Baton Rouge refinery is the nation's third-largest.