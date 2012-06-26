June 26 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday a minor leak on chemical plant equipment at its 502,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana did not impact production.

"Yesterday (June 23) a minor leak was detected and quickly stopped on chemical plant equipment located in the refinery," said Stephanie Cargile, an Exxon Mobil spokeswoman.

The company reported release of benzene due to the leak in a supply line on the T1 tower at the refinery on Monday, in a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

"We did not exceed the reportable quantity of any material, but notified the NRC as a precaution," Cargile said.

"There was no impact to production, and we continue to meet all contractual commitments," Cargile said.

The Baton Rouge refinery is the third largest in the United States.

