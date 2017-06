HOUSTON, April 13 Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery has completed the overhaul of a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit and alkylation unit, a company spokeswoman said.

Exxon began the FCC overhaul on Feb 2. It was originally scheduled to last about two months.

The Baytown refinery is the nation's largest.