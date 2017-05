HOUSTON, June 30 Exxon Mobil Corp plans to resume the restart of the 42,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) flexicoker at its 560,500 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery on Tuesday night, people familiar with plant operations said.

The restart of the flexicoker, which has been shut since April 23, was put on hold on Monday after a fire broke out on a bleeder valve at the unit.

The flexicoker is the smaller of two coking units at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ken Wills)