HOUSTON, June 30 Exxon Mobil Corp plans to resume the restart of the 42,000 barrels per day (bpd) flexicoker at its 560,500 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery on Tuesday night, people familiar with plant operations said.

The restart of the flexicoker, which has been shut since April 23, was put on hold on Monday after a fire broke out on a bleeder valve at the unit, according to a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The flexicoker is the smaller of two coking units at the refinery.

"Work is still progressing," said Exxon spokeswoman Deedra Moe when asked about the flexicoker's status.

The flexicoker was shut due to problems discovered in the unit after the start of a planned overhaul.

A 51,500 bpd delayed coking unit was operational at the refinery while the flexicoker remained shut.

Coking units increase the amount of refinable material obtained from a barrel of oil and convert residual crude into petroleum coke, which can be used as coal subsitute. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ken Wills and Biju Dwarakanath)