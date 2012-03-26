March 25 Exxon Mobil Corp on Sunday reported a leak in a pipe at the crude light ends unit 1 at its Baytown, Texas, facility, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

"Leak was isolated and line was depressurized. There was no impact on production and all customer needs were met," the company said in a filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The Baytown facility houses a 560,640 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery.