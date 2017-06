April 17 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday reported a crude distillation unit upset at its Baytown, Texas, facility, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The incident happened around 11:57 p.m., local time, Monday and there was no impact to production, the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

Exxon houses a 560,640 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)