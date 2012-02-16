HOUSTON Feb 15 Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery said on Wednesday a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit had been taken out of production for "minor equipment repairs."

"The Beaumont refinery anticipates some impact to production," Exxon spokeswoman Kathleen Jackson said in a statement about the outage.

Jackson declined to say how long the unit would be out of production, but said the refinery expects to meet all of its customer commitments.