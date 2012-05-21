GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
HOUSTON May 21 The coking unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery had returned to normal operation by Monday, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.
A wet gas compressor on the coker malfunctioned on May 12, knocking the unit out of operation.
A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material obtained from a barrel of crude oil and converts residual crude oil into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
DUBAI, June 7 Kuwait's emir arrived in Doha on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, part of a mediation mission to try to heal a rift in the Western-allied Gulf Cooperation Council.