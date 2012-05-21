HOUSTON May 21 The coking unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery had returned to normal operation by Monday, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

A wet gas compressor on the coker malfunctioned on May 12, knocking the unit out of operation.

A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material obtained from a barrel of crude oil and converts residual crude oil into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.