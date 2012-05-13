UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
HOUSTON May 13 A coking unit malfunctioned on Saturday at Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
A wet gas compressor tripped out of operation on the coker, according to the unit.
A hydrocracking unit was temporarily shut last week at the refinery.
A coker increases the amount of refinable material produced from a barrel of crude oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute from residual oil. A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to increase motor fuel production from a barrel of oil.
