HOUSTON, April 17 Twelve contract workers were
hurt on Wednesday morning when a fire broke on a shut
hydrotreater heat exchanger at Exxon Mobil Corp's
344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery,
according to sources familiar with operations at the refinery.
The workers were thought to have been welding on a section
of the heat exchanger when the fire broke out, the sources said.
The hydrotreater is part of the refinery's system for
removing harmful substances from feedstock so the motor fuels
produced will comply with federal environmental regulations.
