* Exxon says fire extinguished on shut unit
* Six contract workers taken to area hospitals
(Combines urgents, adds background)
HOUSTON, April 17 Twelve contract workers were
hurt on Wednesday morning when a fire broke out at a unit
undergoing repairs at Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel
per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, a company spokeswoman
said.
The fire was at a shut hydrotreater heat exchanger,
according to sources familiar with operations at the refinery.
Exxon did not identify the unit but confirmed the fire broke
out at 10:30 a.m. CDT (1530 GMT) on a shut unit undergoing
planned maintenance work at the refinery. The blaze was quickly
brought under control and extinguished, said company spokeswoman
Rachael Moore.
Six of the 12 workers were taken to regional hospitals "for
further medical evaluation and treatment," Moore said.
The sources said the workers were thought to have been
welding on a section of the heat exchanger when the fire broke
out.
All other employees and contractors working at the Beaumont
refinery have been accounted for, Moore said.
The hydrotreater is part of the refinery's system for
removing harmful substances from feedstock so the motor fuels
produced will comply with federal environmental regulations. It
uses hydrogen under high pressure in the process.
A heat exchanger heats feedstock going into a unit and cools
product coming from a unit by having them pass close to each in
dense system of piping.
In 2010, a hydrotreater exploded at Tesoro Corp's
Anacortes, Washington, refinery, claiming the lives of seven
workers.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Naveen Arul in
Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Marguerita Choy)