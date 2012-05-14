BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60
* Transcontinental Inc announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
May 14 Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery, reported ongoing emissions after two compressors tripped offline on Sunday, a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center showed.
"Actions are being taken to restore normal operations," the filing said.
The company reported a coking unit malfunction on Saturday.
June 8 Yahoo Inc shareholders on Thursday approved the company's pending sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc for $4.48 billion, according to preliminary results from a shareholder meeting.