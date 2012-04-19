BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its Cerro Bayo Mine
April 19 Exxon Mobil Corp reported on Thursday unspecified problems that have caused emissions at its 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center showed.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its Cerro Bayo Mine
* Airbus says illegal subsidies to boeing have, over time, resulted in over us$100 billion in total lost sales for airbus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)