April 17 Exxon Mobil Corp said a fire
within a process unit that was down for maintenance was
extinguished at its 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Beaumont, Texas.
The fire was quickly brought under control and has been
extinguished, company spokeswoman Rachael Moore said.
"At this time, 12 contract employee injuries have been
reported. Of these, six workers are being transported to
hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment," Moore
said.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)