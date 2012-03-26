Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
March 25 A fire Sunday morning at one of the processing units at ExxonMobil Corp's Billings, Montana refinery, has been extinguished, according to a local media report.
"No injuries are reported with all employees and contractors accounted for," the report at Kpax.com said.
Exxon runs a 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Billings.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS