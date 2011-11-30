(Adds details)

Nov 30 Exxon Mobil Corp reported a release of hydrogen fluoride due to a valve leak on Tuesday at its joint-venture 192,500 barrel-per-day Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, according to a filing with regulators.

The company has isolated the valves that were leaking, the filing with the U.S. National Response Center showed.

The cause of the leak was unknown.

The filing did not specify which unit was involved in the malfunction or any impact on production.

Exxon operates the refinery on the east side of New Orleans, which is a 50-50 joint venture with Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Miral Fahmy)