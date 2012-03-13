UPDATE 4-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
March 13 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday announced the shutdown of a gas compressor unit at its 238,600-barrel-per-day refinery in Channahon, Illinois, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The shutdown took place at 20:17 pm, local time, Monday, the filing said.
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.