Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
Feb 15 Exxon Mobil reported the release of an unknown amount of nitrogen dioxide due to flaring at its 238,600 barrel-per-day refinery in Channahon, Illinois, according to a filing with regulators.
The filing with the U.S. National Response Center on Tuesday said the release was not secured.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.