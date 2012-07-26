U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES FALL AS MUCH AS 4.1 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $1.4910 A GALLON, THE LOWEST SINCE MAY 10
HOUSTON, July 26 Exxon Mobil Corp has restarted units at its 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance, California, after finishing planned work, traders said on Thursday.
An Exxon spokeswoman confirmed a regulatory filing late Wednesday that reported planned flaring for Thursday through Saturday at the plant, but did not say whether units that were shut for maintenance had restarted.
A West Coast trader said on Thursday that the refinery was "back up in full operation."
Exxon in early June confirmed that the plant had shut a hydrogen unit and planned to shut a coking unit and hydrotreater for an overhaul.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.