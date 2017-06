HOUSTON, April 29 Exxon Mobil Corp's 238,600 barrel per day (bpd) Joliet, Illinois, refinery completed the startup of an unidentified unit on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois pollution regulators.

The startup began on Thursday and was completed Friday night, according to the notice filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

The startup triggered flaring at the refinery and the release of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide into the atmosphere.