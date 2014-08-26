(Updates headline and text with company confirmation of planned work)

HOUSTON Aug 26 Exxon Mobil Corp has shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 560,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, for "several weeks" of planned work, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

"Planned maintenance at the refinery's FCCU is expected to continue for the next several weeks," spokesman Nicholas Scinta said in an email.

Energy market information firm IIR Energy had reported earlier that the company started shutting down a 125,000 bpd FCCU and a 21,000 bpd alkylation unit this week for 35 days of planned work. Exxon

The duration of that work is within the norm for FCCU turnarounds, which generally last 35 to 48 days, according to a person familiar with the work.

Energy intelligence firm Genscape reported earlier on Tuesday that the FCCU showed decreased activity, with intermittent flaring seen from two flare towers near the unit since Monday.

U.S. Gulf Coast cash gasoline differentials were higher on Tuesday, but traders largely attributed the difference to prompt trade switching to October RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rather than the Baytown turnaround, which had been anticipated. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)