HOUSTON, June 6 The handover of Exxon Mobil's
149,500 barrel per day Torrance, California refinery to
PBF Energy may slip by a month to August 1 due to
ongoing maintenance at the facility, sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
The refiner is still waiting for a fluid catalytic cracking
unit (FCCU) compressor to return from repairs in Houston, one of
the sources said.
Meanwhile, a hydrocracker compressor that went down last
week has not returned to operations, one source said.
A spokesman for Exxon on Monday said the handover is
expected to be complete by mid-2016, and declined to comment on
the repairs.
A spokesperson for PBF did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton and Erwin Seba)