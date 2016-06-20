Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
HOUSTON, June 20 Flaring at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day Torrance refinery on Monday morning was the result of breakdowns in some units not due to a crane accident that occurred early in the morning, spokesman Todd Spitler said on Monday by email.
The refinery began flaring at 9:39 a.m. PDT (1639 GMT) due to a breakdown, according to a filing with state regulators.
A 300-ton crane tipped over at the refinery around 9:30 PDT, resulting in minor injuries for three of the plant's contract workers, according to Spitler. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million