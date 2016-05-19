HOUSTON May 19 A fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) at Exxon Mobil's 149,000 barrel per day Torrance refinery near Los Angeles is running at 75 percent due to repairs on one of its compressors, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The repairs are expected to last up to 30 days, the source said.

The FCC went down last February following an explosion, but must be in working condition for Exxon to transfer ownership of the facility to PBF Energy by the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)