U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
June 26 Exxon Mobil on Tuesday reported unplanned flaring and breakdown at its 149,500 barrel-per-day Torrance, California, refinery, according to a filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
In a separate filing with California Emergency Management Agency, the company reported sulfur dioxide emissions due to the flaring at the refinery. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace)
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.