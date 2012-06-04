HOUSTON, June 4 Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 149,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, began a planned overhaul on Monday that is expected to last for several weeks.

The refinery has shut a hydrogen unit and plans to shut a coking unit and hydtrotreater as part of the work, said Exxon spokeswoman Gesuina Paras.

"Although we anticipate impact to production, Exxon Mobil expects to be able to meet its contractual commitments," Paras said.