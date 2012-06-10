BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
HOUSTON, June 10 Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, reported flaring on Saturday as the refinery performs planned overhauls on three units, according to a notice filed with California pollution regulators.
Exxon said it began overhauling the hydrogen unit, coking unit and hydrotreater on June 4. The work is expected to continue for several weeks.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding