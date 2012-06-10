HOUSTON, June 10 Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, reported flaring on Saturday as the refinery performs planned overhauls on three units, according to a notice filed with California pollution regulators.

Exxon said it began overhauling the hydrogen unit, coking unit and hydrotreater on June 4. The work is expected to continue for several weeks.