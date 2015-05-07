May 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said a breakdown related to an unspecified unit caused flaring at its 149,500-barrel-per-day refinery in Torrance, California, on Wednesday.

In two separate regulatory filings, the company earlier reported unplanned flaring and an unspecified breakdown at the refinery. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)