(Adds quotes, detail about refinery shutdown)

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Sept 23 The restart of Exxon Mobil Corp's hobbled California refinery has been pushed to February 2016, West Coast refined product market sources said on Tuesday.

The company in August proposed restarting the plant at reduced rates as soon as this month using older equipment as an interim measure, but crews have been pulled from that effort to focus on the final fix with new equipment, the sources said.

The 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance has been shut since a Feb. 18 explosion destroyed equipment critical to controlling emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU).

The Torrance plant provides 10 percent of California's gasoline supply and its shutdown has, at times, exacerbated the state's vulnerability to price spikes.

Bob van der Valk, an independent fuel pricing expert briefed on Exxon's decision by plant workers, said crews that had been working on a pipeline intended to connect older emissions-controlling equipment to the FCCU until Monday, when the company decided to forego the interim restart.

Another source familiar with the matter said Exxon's interim plan lacked full support of air pollution regulators at the South Coast Air Quality Management District and California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, particularly as Cal/OSHA investigates a Sept. 6 leak of highly toxic hydrofluoric acid at the plant.

Neither Exxon nor the regulators would comment on whether the leak was a factor in delaying consideration of the restart plan. Hearings before a South Coast hearing board this month were twice postponed and then canceled without being rescheduled.

Exxon declined comment except to reiterate that the company is working with South Coast on a potential restart plan "and will not speculate on a timeline."

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)