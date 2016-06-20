(Adds PBF Energy statement)
By Liz Hampton and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, June 20 A 300-ton crane at a Torrance,
California, refinery that Exxon Mobil Corp plans to sell
fell onto a portion of a gasoline unit at the plant, industry
sources said on Monday.
Three workers escaped with minor injuries as the crane
toppled over while lifting a reactor top for the 100,000 barrel
per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit
(FCCU) at the 149,500 bpd refinery.
The damage to piping, the crane and time needed to clear it
away could delay by weeks the refinery reaching 15 straight days
of normal operations as required by the sales agreement signed
in September with PBF Energy, which is to pay $537.5
million for the plant.
PBF was "working with Exxon to understand the impact of
today's incident on refinery operations," PBF spokesman Michael
Karlovich said. "We continue assessing Torrance refinery
operations and will update our prior statements on the
transaction if and when appropriate."
Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler said the sale was on track.
"Change in control still remains mid-2016," Spitler said in
an email.
Spitler also said operations at the refinery were normal
following the crane's collapse at about 9:30 a.m. PDT (1630 GMT)
on Monday.
Following the collapse, the refinery's safety flare system
was tripped at 9:39 a.m., according to a notice Exxon filed with
the South Coast Air Management District.
"The Torrance refinery submitted an unplanned flaring
notification to the South Coast Air Quality Management District
due to a breakdown in some units," Spitler said. "The unplanned
flaring notification was unrelated to the crane incident.
Operations are normal; no impact to production."
The flaring was the result of breakdowns in some units,
Spitler said.
Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said the
refinery appeared to be operating normally following the
flaring.
Sources familiar with refinery operations said it was
unclear when the FCCU would resume full production and continues
to operate at reduced throughput.
Wholesale gasoline prices jumped 5 cents a gallon to sell at
20 cents a gallon over July NYMEX gasoline futures in the Los
Angeles market, traders said on expectations gasoline production
remained cut back at Torrance.
Most sale agreements like that between Exxon and PBF expire
six months after the deadline, which the companies said was the
second quarter of this year.
The FCCU restarted in early May after being shut for 15
months following a fire and explosion in February 2015.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton, Erwin Seba in Houston; Jessica
Resnick-Ault and Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Leslie Adler)