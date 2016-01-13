By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Jan 13 A U.S. safety agency said on
Wednesday that a series of problems at Exxon Mobil Corp's
California refinery caused an explosion there nearly a
year ago, as questions mounted about when the plant, which
supplies 10 percent of the state's gasoline supply, would be
fixed.
An investigator for the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard
Investigation Board (CSB), Mark Wingard, said at an interim
update of the board's probe that in February 2015 a series of
leaks of steam and hydrocarbons led to the blast.
Repairs are ongoing at the 149,500 barrels per day plant in
Torrance, which provides 10 percent of California's gasoline
supply.
Exxon had hoped to restart shut units in February
, but last week Macquarie Capital said in a note
that the restart would likely be pushed into the second quarter
because of setbacks in repairs. That could delay finalization of
the plant's pending $537.5 million sale to PBF Energy Inc
, Macquarie analyst Vikas Dwivedi said in the note.
PBF announced in September it would buy the Torrance
refinery, saying it would be restored to "full working order"
prior to the deal's close in the second quarter of 2016.
An Exxon spokesman said on Wednesday that the company
expects to transfer control of the refinery to PBF Energy in
mid-2016; he declined comment on a timeline for the repairs. A
PBF spokesman did not respond to an inquiry.
The explosion destroyed the pollution-controlling
electrostatic precipitator (ESP) and damaged the plant's
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), both of
which have been shut since the blast.
Wingard said hydrocarbons leaked into the main distillation
column of the FCCU, then flowed back to a reactor, out a leaking
valve to the ESP, where they found an ignition source.
CSB Chairwoman Vanessa Allen Sutherland said on Wednesday
that debris from the blast narrowly missed a tank containing
hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic hydroflouric acid,
which can vaporize and spread for miles, burning eyes, skin and
lungs.
"This was a serious near-miss incident," she said.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health in
November lifted an order prohibiting Exxon from restarting the
ESP and FCCU, saying they could restart when the ESP is repaired
and installed.
The blast injured two workers, but caused no deaths.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Leslie Adler)