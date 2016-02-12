HOUSTON Feb 11 PBF Energy said on
Thursday it expects start up activities on a crippled
gasoline-producing unit at Exxon Mobil's Torrance
refinery near Los Angeles, California, to begin in mid-March.
The restart will pave the way for the independent refiner to
complete its acquisition of the 149,500 barrel per day facility
by the second quarter of this year.
A major gasoline-producing unit, otherwise known as a fluid
catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), went down at the facility in
February 2015 following an explosion and has since remained
under repair. The prolonged outage has at times exacerbated
price volatility in West Coast gasoline markets, which require a
boutique blend of gasoline that is not widely produced outside
California.
Exxon is expected to begin start up activities on the unit
on March 15, PBF executives said on Thursday during an earnings
call. The restart will take 35 days, including a 15-day period
in which Exxon is required to prove the unit is fully
operational.
"We have to make sure we can run it safely, reliably, and in
an environmentally responsible manner. That has been the
challenge for the site," Tom Nimbley, chief executive officer
for PBF, said on the call.
PBF said in September that it would acquire the refinery for
$537.5 million, marking the second deal between the two
companies within several months. In June, PBF acquired Exxon's
and Petroleos de Venezuela SA's joint venture Chalmette,
Louisiana, refinery for $322 million.
In January, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Board (CBS)
said a series of problems, including leaks of steam and
hydrocarbons, led to the February blast. The explosion also
damaged a electrostatic precipitator (ESP) at the
refinery.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)