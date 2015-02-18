(Changes to CBS Los Angeles, not 'CBC', in first paragraph)

Feb 18 Students in about 30 schools were told to shelter in place after a possible incident at Exxon Mobil Corp's Torrance, California, refinery on Wednesday, a report on the CBS Los Angeles news website said.

A separate report with ktla.com said residents reported hearing an explosion from the direction of the refinery and that the refinery was working to control a petroleum leak.

In a filing with state pollution regulator, the 149,500 barrel-per-day Torrance refinery reported "an incident" that caused flaring at the refinery.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Source: cbsloc.al/1Lbj8jq ) (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)