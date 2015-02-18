(Changes to CBS Los Angeles, not 'CBC', in first paragraph)
Feb 18 Students in about 30 schools were told to
shelter in place after a possible incident at Exxon Mobil Corp's
Torrance, California, refinery on Wednesday, a report on
the CBS Los Angeles news website said.
A separate report with ktla.com said residents reported
hearing an explosion from the direction of the refinery and that
the refinery was working to control a petroleum leak.
In a filing with state pollution regulator, the 149,500
barrel-per-day Torrance refinery reported "an incident" that
caused flaring at the refinery.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
