HOUSTON Nov 24 Flint Hills Resources 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported excess ozone emissions on Wednesday from a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Excess ozone emissions from the East Plant FCC were reduced by cutting the addition of ozone to the Lo Tox unit beyond the pollution control system, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Flint Hills is the refining and petrochemical subsidiary of privately held Koch Industries. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Bernard Orr)