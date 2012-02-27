HOUSTON Feb 27 Flint Hills Resources LP
shut a smoking pump on Monday in the west plant of its
290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery for
repairs, a company spokeswoman said.
"There was a malfunction on a diesel driven pump," said
Flint Hills spokeswoman Katie Stavinoha in a statement.
"Operators observed smoke and cautiously treated it as a
suspected fire. It was addressed quickly. There were no
injuries. Upon examination, it appears the diesel engine smoked
excessively. The engine has been taken out of service for
repair."
Stavinoha declined to say on which unit the pump was
located.