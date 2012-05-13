HOUSTON May 13 Flint Hills Resources 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery was completing work on a hydrocracking unit and performing an overhaul on a coking unit, according to a notice the refinery filed on Saturday with Texas pollution regulators.

Both units are located in the West Plant of the refinery.

Flint Hills was doing work on a hydrocracker compressor on Saturday as well as work on a blowdown drum on the coking unit, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.