HOUSTON, March 25 Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery shut a coking unit and attempted to restart a hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit in the West Plant on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The coker was shut for repairs to an exchanger and the alkylation unit had been shut for repairs.

A coker increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute, from residual oil. An alkylation unit converts refining byproducts into octane boosting blend components for gasoline.