April 25 Flint Hills Resources on Wednesday reported a leak in an orthoxylene unit at the west plant of its 290,078 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas , according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

"A shutdown of the orthoxylene crystallizer column was initiated immediately to mitigate the leak," the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)