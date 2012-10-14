HOUSTON Oct 14 Flint Hills Resources reported on Saturday that a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 284,172 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, was shut on Friday because of an equipment malfunction, according to a filing with Texas pollution regulators.

The company was investigating the cause of the shutdown, which may have been a main air blower malfunction, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

Once the cause is found and addressed, the company said it would restart the unit. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)