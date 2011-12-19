TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's Fuji Oil Co Ltd will skip planned maintenance on the sole 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sodegaura refinery in eastern Japan in 2012, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

It will next conduct major maintenance on the CDU in May-June 2013, the source added.

In November 2010, Fuji Oil, a wholly owned oil refining unit of AOC Holdings Inc, scrapped the 52,000 bpd No. 1 CDU at the Sodegaura facility, in a move aimed at meeting government regulations calling for drastic steps to boost refining efficiency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)