HOUSTON May 29 Husky Energy Inc's 155,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery was operating normally on Tuesday as a strike by 230 hourly workers entered a fifth day, a company spokesman said.

Since members of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 624 went on strike on Friday morning, managers and technical staff have been running the refinery.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said on Tuesday that no talks have been scheduled with the USW.

A USW spokeswoman said the union was hopeful talks would resume with Husky.

"Our union members staffing the picket lines are the best qualified and experienced to run the refinery and protect the public from serious mishaps," said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock. "We hope management takes that into consideration and will meet with us until all the issues are resolved."

Husky has said the replacement workers have been trained to operate the refinery units safely.