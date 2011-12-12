TOKYO Dec 12 Idemitsu Kosan Co,
Japan's third-largest oil firm, said on Monday it plans to shut
two of its four crude distillation units (CDUs) in 2012 for
scheduled maintenance.
The duration of the CDU shutdown has not been set, a company
spokesman said. Idemitsu operates four CDUs at four refineries
in Japan, with a total capacity of 640,000 barrels per day
(bpd).
Idemitsu said in November it would scrap its 120,000 bpd
Tokuyama CDU by March 2014 to meet government regulations on
boosting oil processing efficiency amid shrinking domestic
demand.
Following is a list of the company's CDUs and maintenance
plans for 2012. Capacity is in 1,000 bpd.
REFINERY NO. Capacity Schedule
Hokkaido No.1 140.0 June-July
Chiba No.2 220.0 None
Aichi No.1 160.0 None
Tokuyama No.2 120.0 October-November
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)