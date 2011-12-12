TOKYO Dec 12 Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's third-largest oil firm, said on Monday it plans to shut two of its four crude distillation units (CDUs) in 2012 for scheduled maintenance.

The duration of the CDU shutdown has not been set, a company spokesman said. Idemitsu operates four CDUs at four refineries in Japan, with a total capacity of 640,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Idemitsu said in November it would scrap its 120,000 bpd Tokuyama CDU by March 2014 to meet government regulations on boosting oil processing efficiency amid shrinking domestic demand.

Following is a list of the company's CDUs and maintenance plans for 2012. Capacity is in 1,000 bpd.

REFINERY NO. Capacity Schedule Hokkaido No.1 140.0 June-July Chiba No.2 220.0 None Aichi No.1 160.0 None Tokuyama No.2 120.0 October-November (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)