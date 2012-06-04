TOKYO, June 4 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Japan's third-largest oil company, said on Monday it shut the 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery on June 2 for planned maintenance. The firm had said it would shut the CDU from early June to late July, though it has not said how long the maintenance will take. The company has also said it will shut the secondary units at the refinery from late May to mid to late July. It also plans to shut the 120,000 bpd CDU at its Tokuyama refinery for a longer-than-usual turnaround in October-November to prepare for the closure of the CDU in 2014. Idemitsu operates four CDUs at four refineries in Japan, with a total capacity of 640,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)