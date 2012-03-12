TOKYO, March 12 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd , Japan's third-largest oil company, said on Monday that it will shut down its 120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Tokuyama refinery for a longer-than-usual turnaround in October-November to prepare for closure of the CDU in 2014. The company, which also plans to shut a 140,000 bpd CDU at its Hokkaido refinery in June-July, did not give a duration for maintenance of the two CDUs. Maintenance plans for this year are set to match 2010, when shutdowns of three refineries totalled about 100 days amid slow domestic demand, a company spokeswoman said. "Maintenance for fiscal 2012 (ended March 2013) is set to be similar (to 2010) in terms of the number of days and scale, despite involving only two plants," she said. Idemitsu operates four CDUs at four refineries in Japan, with a total capacity of 640,000 barrels per day (bpd). In November, the company said it would scrap its 120,000 bpd Tokuyama CDU by March 2014 rather than upgrade the facility to meet government regulations aimed at boosting oil processing efficiency amid shrinking domestic demand. Idemitsu said in December that it plans to refine 4 percent less crude oil in January-March than a year earlier, when severe cold weather boosted demand for oil. Following is a list of the company's CDUs and maintenance plans for 2012. Capacity is in 1,000 bpd. REFINERY NO. Capacity Schedule Hokkaido No.1 140.0 June-July Chiba No.2 220.0 None Aichi No.1 160.0 None Tokuyama No.2 120.0 October-November (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)