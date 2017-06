TOKYO, July 17 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Japan's third-largest oil company, said it restarted the 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery on Saturday after planned maintenance.

The CDU had been shut since June 2.

It also plans to shut the 120,000 bpd CDU at its Tokuyama refinery for a longer-than-usual turnaround in October-November to prepare for the closure of the CDU in 2014.