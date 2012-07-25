TOKYO, July 25 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu
Kosan Co said on Wednesday it expects to resume
operations of the fire-hit 220,000 barrels per day No. 2 crude
distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, in
about two weeks.
The refinery's sole CDU was shut immediately after the fire
was confirmed from near the CDU's naphtha circulation lines on
July 19.
The company is preparing to carry out repair work once it
receives approval from the authorities, a company spokesman
said. Idemitsu thinks oil leaked from an aperture in the
pipeline led to the fire, he said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)