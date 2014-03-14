TOKYO, March 14 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu
Kosan Co said on Friday it had shut all units at the
120,000 barrels-per-day Tokuyama refinery complex in western
Japan after a strong earthquake earlier in the day.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Japan's southern
island of Kyushu near the city of Oita, the U.S. Geological
Survey said.
Naphtha crackers at the Tokuyama plant with capacity to
produce 687,000 tonnes of ethylene a year were also shut down, a
company spokeswoman said. It was unclear when operations would
restart, she said.
