* Fire near the unit's heat exchanger has been put out
* CDU has continued to operate
* No schedule yet for desulphurisation unit restart
(Adds detail)
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu
Kosan Co said it conducted an emergency shutdown of a
desulphurisation unit at its 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba
refinery after a fire near a heat exchanger.
The crude distillation unit at the plant, east of Tokyo, is
continuing to operate, with no impact on cargoes being sent from
the facility's truck terminal or by sea, a company spokesman
said.
The fire at the 60,000 bpd No.3 light gas oil
hydrodesulphurisation unit occurred at around 4:40 a.m. on
Wednesday (1940 GMT on Tuesday) and the local fire department
confirmed that it was extinguished at 7:30 a.m., the company
said in a statement.
There were no injuries and there was no schedule for the
restart of the unit as an investigation into the cause of the
fire is underway.
The company did not immediately say whether the operations
of other secondary units had been affected by the fire.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)